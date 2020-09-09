‘Champions’ Chiefs mural unveiled in Power & Light depicts iconic Super Bowl play

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs unveiled a new mural downtown on Sept. 9 ahead of the 2020 season opener.

The artwork, which celebrates last year’s championship victory, is displayed on the side of McFadden’s in the Power & Light District.

The scene depicts the now iconic play from Super Bowl LIV, “Jet chip wasp.” MVP Patrick Mahomes is throwing on the left. Tyreek Hill is catching the Lombardi trophy on the right.

It was third down with fifteen yards to go with just a little more than seven minutes to go in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs were trailing by 10 points when the play unfolded, resulting in a massive catch by Tyreek Hill. This moment is widely believed to be the turning point with which the Chiefs would rally 21 unanswered points to take the victory.

The mural also includes the number 142.2, which is the measurement of decibels making Arrowhead the loudest stadium in the world.

The unveiling happened just two days before the Chiefs welcome back the Houston Texans to start the 2020 season. The game will kickoff at 7:20 p.m. on Sept. 10.