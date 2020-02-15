Chamber composition honors longtime St. Louis music critic

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP/ St. Louis Public Radio) – A British composer’s new choral anthem is a tribute to an unlikely honoree – a classical music critic in St. Louis battling a life-threatening disease.

Sarah Bryan Miller, the critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, received a private performance of composer Judith Bingham’s work in September.

The public premiere will be Sunday by a consortium of music groups led by the St. Louis Chamber Chorus. Miller was diagnosed with cancer about a decade ago.

What started as breast cancer has spread to her bones and liver.

Doctors told her last summer “not to make plans” after around Thanksgiving.

