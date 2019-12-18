Ceres statue returns to top of Missouri State Capitol

A statue of Ceres, the Roman goddess of agriculture, descends from the top of the Missouri Capitol to the grounds on Nov. 15, 2018. (Jack Suntrup/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A statue of a Roman goddess that stood on the dome of the Missouri State Capitol for 94 years has returned to its perch.

The statue of Ceres, the Roman goddess of agriculture, was lifted to the top of the Capitol dome Tuesday. The 10-foot, 1,407-pound statue was taken down last year and structural and cosmetic repairs after years of wear and lightning strikes.

Last week, state Rep. Mike Moon, a Republican from Ash Grove, asked Gov. Mike Parson to stop the statue’s return, saying Ceres was a “false god” that should not be on the state Capitol.

Related Articles: