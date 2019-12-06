Ceres statue makes a public appearance before returning home atop the Missouri Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo- It’s been about a year since the statue of Ceres was taken down from the Missouri Capitol.

Ceres, the Roman goddess of agriculture, sat atop the dome for 94 years. She was sent to Chicago for repairs and is back at the state capitol.

Here are a few of my pals who have been taking care of me and my home during the renos: Paul Girouard, State Construction Administrator; Mike Qutami, State Project Manager; and Mike Davis, BAMR Site Superintendent. These guys are doing amazing work! #CeresMO pic.twitter.com/n3aoOSNfhE — Ceres (@Ceres_MO) December 5, 2019

On Friday, she made a public appearance before heading back to the top of the Capitol.

Her restoration was part of a $50 million project to renovate the over 100-year-old capitol building, according to our previous reporting.

Missournet reports that restoring Ceres costs $400,000.

Missourinet is also reporting that during the restoration, Ceres underwent a laser cleaning treatment to remove contaminants, while also preserving her natural color safely.

So, I'm hearing this #DecadeChallenge is a thing… Now, it could just be the angles, but a pretty impressive #glowup as I near my centennial, am I right? Three more days! #CeresMO #95isthenew25 pic.twitter.com/wsXNQQwyma — Ceres (@Ceres_MO) December 3, 2019

The Missouri State Capitol Office of Administration says she will be lifted to the top of the Capitol during the week of December 16, 260 feet in the air.

“Ceres is a treasure for the State of Missouri and the State Capitol,” said Missouri Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe in a press release. “She represents the strength of our farmers and agricultural community. Having her back home and on display will be a once-in-a-lifetime gift for viewers to enjoy this holiday season.”

Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe talks about the rarity of Ceres being at ground level.

A bond measure funded the project to restore the Capitol, and at no cost of the taxpayers.