SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The new Greene County Jail’s Cornerstone Dedication will be held on Friday, May 13.

The ceremony will include speeches from Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon and Sheriff Jim Arnott. The event will also include a grand procession by a local masonic lodge, posting of the colors by a local high school ROTC group and band, and placement of the new Cornerstone.

The ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. and public tours will follow from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The ceremony will be held at 1199 North Haseltine Road.