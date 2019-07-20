Breaking News
Ceremony held in Branson to pay tribute to the victims of the duck boat tragedy

BRANSON – Today marked the one year anniversary of the duck boat tragedy, and people gathered to pay tribute to those who lost their lives on Table Rock Lake one year ago.

The tribute was held at Cox Hospital in Branson. Many of the doctors, nurses and other staff were part of the ceremony. Some of those staff were on shift when the tragedy happened that night.

A nurse who was working that night says the hardest part was that only very few patients from the accident made it to the hospital.

“The hardest part of that night and I think affected all of us the most was that we didn’t get the opportunity to take care of a lot of people and that was the most heartbreaking thing is that we were ready to save lives, and they just didn’t end up through the door,” Molly Vahldick, an RN at Cox said.

In honor of those who passed away in the tragedy, 17 balloons, each with a victim’s name, were released during the ceremony.

Another RN was taking care of Tia Coleman that night. Coleman lost 9 members of her family in the accident.

“The last time I saw her, she hugged me as she was leaving to go home to Indiana, and she said, ‘I want you to pray for me everyday,’ and I have,” Sherri Vaughan, an RN at Cox said.

