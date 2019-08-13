CenturyLink announces fast internet coming to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– City Utilities expands its “fiber-optic network” by over 1,000 route miles to enable high-speed affordable services to all of a Springfield.

Dean Thompson, Associate General Manager Economic Development and SpringNet said, “If you’re from outside Springfield, collaborative environment is amazing.”

The project will offer Springfield a fiber-optic network by over a thousand miles in the next three years.

A gigabit of service will be offered to residents who purchase it.

Gary Dixon helped get the new project kicked off. He said he believes the project will be transformational to Springfield’s future.

Mayor McClure said the two priorities in the project are economic vitality, the entirety of the economic process, and quality and place.

McClure said, “This is an important week as this announcement leads way to around 50,000 college students in town. This is so key and so crucial to us. I congratulate Century Link and all of us.”

This is a developing story.