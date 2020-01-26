Central Missouri woman accused of killing 80-year-old mother

FULTON, Mo. (AP) — Officers in central Missouri have arrested a 62-year-old woman accused of killing her 80-year-old mother.

The Fulton Sun reports that Callaway County sheriff’s deputies found Friday the body of Frances Keel at a home in Guthrie, an unincorporated township about 10 miles southwest of Fulton.

Investigators say the elderly woman had been stabbed several times, and deputies found a 9.5-inch knife in the home believed to be the murder weapon.

Deputies soon arrested Keel’s daughter, Lola Katherine Crews, and prosecutors charged her Saturday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Family members of Crews told investigators she suffers from schizophrenia.