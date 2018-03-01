Central High School is Old, 125 Years Old

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.–Student and staff at Central High school are celebrating the school’s 125th birthday.

And what better day to celebrate than today, the 125th day of the school year.

When it was built back in 1893, Central High School was the only high school at the time here in Springfield.

It’s since expanded and undergone 4 major renovations. Its mix of old and new architecture is what helped it land the title of “Most Beautiful Public High School in Missouri” in Architectural Magazine in 2017.

Wednesday, the library featured a “central historic timeline walk”, where historic artifacts and items from the school’s heritage room were all on display.

“I found my great aunt and my grandpa in these books and there was also when Linda Brown came to Central High School that was really interesting being able to look through those books and read some more about it,” said Danny Adams, Central High School Senior.

“It’s just a time to come together to think about the history,” said Lisa Anderson, Central High School Principal. “History from the past, history being made today and what the future holds for us here at Central”

Teachers also spent the day infusing central spirit into their lessons, with classes taking pieces of Central’s history and applying them in their lessons