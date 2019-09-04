Central High School helps fight child hunger by offering food pantry

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Central High School makes sure its students don’t go hungry on the weekends by providing a new food pantry every Thursday.

Students and families of Central High School are invited to pick out free food from two fully stocked refrigerators and freezers.

The food will include milk, eggs, and vegetables.

The food comes from a variety of donors in the Springfield area.

The pantry used to be in a small closet and has grown over the last few years. Now two teachers have come together to help meet the needs these families have. The food pantry is now in room 3-11.

The Central High Key Club gives back to the student body by sponsoring the school’s food pantry. Erica Sawyer vice president of the club said being apart of the group that sponsors the food pantry is rewarding.

