Courtesy of the Central Crossing Fire Protection District of Shell Knob, Missouri, on Facebook

SHELL KNOB, Mo. — The Central Crossing Fire Protection District in Shell Knob, Missouri, was vandalized this week.

On Wednesday, June 10, between 1:30 a.m. and noon, the station had four windows broken.

The station said they are working with law enforcement to obtain surveillance video and have a cash reward for any information that leads to an arrest.