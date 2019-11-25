Census Bureau looking for new employees in 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — If you’re looking for a temporary job next year, the Census Bureau is looking for new employees for the 2020 census.

The Census Bureau is now hosting hiring events each Wednesday for the next two weeks. But now, employment numbers are pretty good and it’s posing a little bit of a challenge for the census to find new employees.

Jason Ray, a spokesperson for the 2020 census, says there are multiple positions open right now, such as actual census takers.

“Those people would actually be out in the field in our communities, going door to door, talking with residents and getting them to respond to the questions on the 2020 census,” Ray said.

Ray says a sense of civic duty is also a benefit.

“Working on behalf of the government, to help make sure that everybody is counted once, only once and in the right place,” Ray said.

The job will start next year in February and last through around August.

It’s also important to know that when a Census Bureau member asks you questions, they only ask basic things, like your name, gender and relationships to other people living in your household.

The census does not ask you for your social security number, bank account, or debit and credit card information.