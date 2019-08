Mo. — You may soon see Census Bureau employees walking your street.

They’re verifying addresses to prepare for the 2020 Census count.

According to the census bureau website, this count will affect the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Now through October 18th, workers will wear a census bureau badge and carry a laptop and bag as they canvass neighborhoods.

