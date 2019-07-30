Man who recorded “Springfield Street Fight” shares his perspective

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A video of a street fight near one of Springfield’s busiest intersections has gone viral.

The altercation took place Monday night on S. Kansas Expressway near Republic Road.

The man who recorded the scuffle tells us his perspective.

“Well, I had just exited off of James River Speedway and was headed south on Kansas Expressway. As I was pulling over into the westbound lane of Republic Road, I noticed there was a couple of gentlemen out in the middle of the street in some type of altercation,” says Jeff Kaegel.

Jeff Kaegel had just gotten off of work and rolled up onto this: Two men fighting in the middle of Kansas Expressway.

“Traffic was stopped in all directions, and obviously we were all kind of enjoying the show. I was able to get my cell phone, quickly, safely, and was able to start videoing what was going on.”

“After round one, before round two started there, I pulled a little bit further forward to get a better camera shot on it,” says Kaegel.

This fight ended in the second round by way of knockout, as the older man dropped the younger gentleman with a right hook, and had some words for his opponent following the bout.

The traffic at Kansas and Republic Road came almost to a complete halt, but the traffic on Kaegel’s Facebook page after he posted the video was an entirely different story.

“I posted it as quickly as I could safely. I pulled around the corner and pulled into the parking lot thereby Price Cutter, and called the police department. They had already received a report. I went ahead and hit send on it right away.”

Many of the comments suggested that the younger man had an altercation with a different person at the intersection. That’s apparently when the older man stepped in, and the fight was on.

The man who got laid out seemed to admit defeat in the comments, showing respect for his elder adversary.

The name and photo of this person has been removed

While Kaegel does not condone violence, especially in the middle of the street, he was happy to see that the two men handled this without weapons.

“It was probably over as quick as it started, and again — handled old school.”

Nobody was seriously injured in this incident. The Springfield Police Department says they handled it on scene. Both parties were uncooperative, and neither wanted to pursue charges.