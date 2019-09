SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- An empty lot on St. Louis Street in Springfield could soon get an upgrade. All it'll take, developers say, is $50 Million worth of tax breaks.

College Town International (CTI), the organization behind the proposed development at 505 St. Louis Street, is looking to build what some will see as an apartment building and what others will see as a necessary space-filler for one of the towns greatest eyesores, the gap between the Old Glass Place and an adjacent U.S. Bank.