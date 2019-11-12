Cell phone video shows size of fatal fire in Clinton

News
Posted: / Updated:

CLINTON, Mo.– A fire consumes an apartment in Clinton, MO. That’s the story told by cell phone video shared with KOLR10 News and Ozarks First.

The fire, which started around 2 a.m. Tuesday, would eventually claim three lives. While we do know the people inside are described by authorities as a 45-year-old man, a 27-year-old woman, and a 4-year-old girl, their identities have not been confirmed.

The cause of the fire is also unknown at this time, but fire teams are investigating.

Clinton FD Deputy Fire Chief Mark Manuel says the home’s smoke alarm was broken.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories