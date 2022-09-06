SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Commercial Club of Springfield sponsors new events coming up in September. Earlier this week, the Club celebrated the raising of Springfield’s newest flag being flown on Commercial St.

The older version of the flag is also being celebrated as it originated on Commercial St. It will fly along with Springfield’s newest flag.

Christine Chilling, a member of the Commercial Club of Springfield said, “We look back at the past and we look forward to the future.”

Later this month they will put on a free art event called, “C-Street Stroll”.

The point of the event is to celebrate the arts. The event will have outdoor music and open-air art.

It will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18.

There will also be a “Make-It-And-Take-It” feature where eventgoers can make free mosaic art. They will have the choice to keep the art or leave them at Commercial Street.