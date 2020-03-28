CBD stores considered non-essential business by health department

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — We’re in day two of the stay-at-home order in Springfield and Greene County, and there are businesses that dispute whether or not they should be allowed to stay open, many of them in the local CBD industry.

Director of civic engagement for Springfield, Cora Scott, confirmed today that CBD stores are not considered essential businesses, but the owner of Canna Bliss in Springfield, Jamie Tillman, disagrees with that decision.

She believes CBD retailers could fall into multiple categories of essential business, as they provide products that help people with things like pain relief, anxiety, as well as seizures in humans and pets.

“I think that it would be a huge problem right now with people’s anxiety at an all-time high, to be able to shut down one of the businesses that have been alleviating a lot of these issues,” Tillman said.

But the city says they don’t meet the criteria needed.

“When you get into those separate product lines that are within a similar store, it really has to meet a threshold of a substantial amount of their business coming from those elements for that to apply,” Scott said.

Tillman cited that Kansas City allowed similar stores to stay open and that they plan to appeal the city’s decision.