CBCO makes ‘critical appeal’ for O blood types

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) is asking for donations of O-type blood. The blood bank released a statement on Wednesday, October 9th saying it only had a one day supply.

CBCO added, because it serves forty hospitals in the area, it prefers to have at least a three-day supply of O type blood.

There are four CBCO donation offices in the Southwest Missouri/Northwest Arkansas region.

Springfield – 220 W. Plainview Rd. Open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 6 pm. Open Saturday 7 am to 1 pm. Open Sunday 9 am to 3 pm.

Joplin – North Park Mall – 101 N. Rangeline Rd. Open Monday through Friday from 11 am to 6 pm.

Bentonville – 1400 SE Walton Blvd. Open Monday through Thursday from 11 am to 6 pm. Open Friday 8 am to 2 pm.

Springdale – 3503 S. Thompson Rd. Open Monday – Thursday from 11 am to 6 pm. Open Friday 8 am to 2 pm.