CBCO asks for donor help, same day Springfield neighborhoods hold blood drive

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is reaching out to anyone to donate blood due to the high need for all blood types.

Since COVID-19 shut down nearly 300 blood drives in the area, CBCO has been in serious need of all blood types.

“It’s this continuous cycle. We can’t make up much ground right now cause of the low volume and donations that we’re getting. We’re just asking people if you are eligible to donate, please help us. Please give,” says Chris Pilgrim with CBCO.

However, if you would like to donate, you can do so at the Don Thomson Donor Center in Springfield. Masks are required to be worn by all donors and staff.

Coincidentally Monday afternoon, several Springfield neighborhoods came together to host a blood drive at National Avenue Christian Church.

The donations are going to CBCO. Neighborhoods teamed up with other religious groups to run the blood drive.

As of 4:20 p.m. Monday, CBCO has seen 32 registered donors with 24 successful donations.