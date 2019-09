WEST PLAINS, Mo. — A Caulfield man convicted in the shooting death of his wife has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Jason House was found guilty in April of this year on eight charges against him including first-degree murder.

In 2016, House shot and killed his wife, Bobbie House in the parking lot of a McDonalds in West Plains.

Their 11- year-old daughter was with House when the shooting happened.