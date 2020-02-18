CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Ozark demolishes second water tower

OZARK, Mo. — Another water tower has met its demise in Ozark.
The Ozark Walmart Water Tower was demolished Tuesday around noon.
According to a press release from the City of Ozark, the tower was constructed at a lower elevation than is “currently required to service Ozark’s southern water pressure plane.”
“Additionally, the cost of ongoing maintenance and repairs for the existing steel, 300,000-gallon water tower have increased exponentially,” the release said.
Due to the needed repairs and “insufficient storage and inadequate height” of the tower, it had to be taken down.
The City of Ozark constructed a new water tower in 2018 on 17th Street just north of Walgreens.
According to the release, this new tower “was positioned at a more suitable elevation and provides enhanced fire protection, increased water pressure and additional capacity to accommodate our growing community.”