CAUGHT ON CAMERA: American Legion Post vandalized, suspect on the loose

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Police are looking for those behind a burglary at the American Legion Post in Springfield.

Post leaders say someone broke in overnight and vandalized the property.

Surveillance video shows the crime being committed.

This happened as the Post is trying to get ready to reopen tomorrow with limited capacity as part of Phase One Recovery in Springfield.

“All of our money that we get comes from donations and people patronizing our kitchen and our bar and then activities that people rent the property out for as well,” said Justin Adamson, vice commander of American Legion Post 639. “Its already hard enough to stay afloat and somebody comes in and does this, especially when we’re all trying like so many other businesses to recover as a business from the COVID. It’s unfortunate that there are some people out there that would do that.”

If you know anything about who committed the crime, call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

Post leaders did tell us they are efforting to bring the Vietnam Traveling Wall back to the Post over the July 4 holiday.