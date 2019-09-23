Cattle broker creates app to sell cattle

Ar. — A cattle broker in northwest Arkansas is connecting people in the agricultural community.

It’s happening through a new social media app that Tyler Beaver created.

Beaver says he’s been selling livestock since he got out of the Air force five years ago.

It’s a full-time job for Beaver who used Facebook as a way to sell cattle nationwide.

Beaver says within the past year through the social media company started cracking down on the sale of animals online which took down Beaver’s business page.

This summer he launched an app called “Open Range” giving people a new place to sell livestock.

“We were paying commercial prices to advertise and so you know once that was shut down we had to create something on our own that we can control you know and not have to worry about our business leaving us and going elsewhere,” Beaver said.

Beaver says the app has had 20,000 downloads in the past month.