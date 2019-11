BRANSON, Mo.– Mochas and Meows, which claims to be the first permanent cat cafe in Southwest Missouri, celebrated its grand opening Friday with a ribbon-cutting.

The cafe offers a menu full of what you’d expect at any coffee place but also provides patrons with a chance to meet some four-legged friends.

