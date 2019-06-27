WATCH: Video shows the force of flooding in Cassville

News
Posted: / Updated:

CASSVILLE, Mo.– Video from Table Rock Aerial Photography shows the extent of the flooding in Cassville.

In the video, released to Ozarks First on Thursday, water rises up over the tires on jeeps and trucks. Houses and buildings are nearly up to their windows with floodwater.

As the video continues, the full current of the rushing floodwater is visible. Material flows through what was once a city street, colliding with telephone poles and displaced dumpsters along the way.

This is a developing story.

