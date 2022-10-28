CASSVILLE, Mo. — A man was killed in a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Barry County Thursday, Oct. 27.

Walter B. Hooper III, 28, of Cassville was driving a 2008 Ford Taurus on Missouri Route 76 about five miles southeast of Cassville.

According to a crash report, around 3:24 p.m. Oct. 27, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers investigated a crash involving his vehicle and found that the Taurus crossed the center line of the road and struck a 2000 Freightliner tractor-trailer unit. Walter was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:50 p.m.