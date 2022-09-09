SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – According to court records, prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the case against one of the men accused of kidnapping, killing and dismembering the body of a woman in Dallas County.

A filing by Prosecuting Attorney Jonathan David Barker stated the notice of intent to seek the death penalty in the case against James Phelps.

Phelps’ Public Defender, who we have previously reported has experience with death penalty cases, filed an application to change the venue of Phelps’ trial back in July.

Phelps and his co-defendant Timothy Norton, are charged with murder, kidnapping and abandonment of a corpse in the death of Cassidy Rainwater. Both men have pleaded not guilty.

Both Norton and Phelps are due in court in January.