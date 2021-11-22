PREVIEW: Timothy Norton to appear in court this week in the murder of Cassidy Rainwater

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo.- Timothy Norton, the man who admitted to helping kidnap and kill Cassidy Rainwater, is set to appear in court this week.

Norton is set for a criminal hearing Tuesday, November 23. Norton is charged with first-degree murder, abandonment of a corpse, and kidnapping.

Deputies say Norton confessed to helping his co-defendant James Phelps kill Rainwater in late July, about a month before she was reported missing.

During a court appearance for James Phelps last week, a prosecuting attorney brought up that Norton confessed that he and Phelps would search for potential victims online as well as a nearby Walmart.

