BUFFALO, Mo. – James Phelps, one of the men charged in connection with the death of Cassidy Rainwater is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning in Dallas County.

Phelps’ public defender Tom Jacquinot has filed a motion to dismiss a charge of abandonment of a corpse. The judge was expected to hear the defense’s reasons for filing that motion at a hearing that was postponed in April, so those arguments could be made Thursday.

Timothy Norton, who is also charged in connection with Rainwater’s death, has a criminal setting scheduled for July 26, 2022.

Both Phelps and Norton are charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, and abandonment of a corpse.

Cassidy Rainwater’s remains were found on a property where Phelps lived. Phelps and Norton were arrested in September and charged with the kidnapping of Cassidy Rainwater. Rainwater was last seen in July and was reported missing in late August.