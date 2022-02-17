BUFFALO, Mo. — James Phelps, one of the men accused of kidnapping and killing Cassidy Rainwater, will not appear in court Friday for a criminal setting. Phelps’ court date has been rescheduled for March 18.

Timothy Norton is scheduled for an arraignment on February 22 where more evidence could be revealed. Norton has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping, and abandonment of a corpse.

Phelps is facing the same charges but has not entered a plea.

Cassidy Rainwater’s remains were found on a property where Phelps lived. Phelps and Norton were arrested in September and charged with the kidnapping of Cassidy Rainwater. Rainwater was last seen in July and was reported missing in late August.