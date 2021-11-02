Cassidy Rainwater Disappearance: New court date set for Timothy Norton

Cassidy Rainwater

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — A preliminary hearing has been pushed back for one of the two men accused of kidnapping Cassidy Rainwater in Dallas County.

Timothy Norton is facing felony kidnapping charges and is accused of helping restrain Rainwater by holding her in a cage on a rural property near Windyville, Missouri.

The judge canceled Norton’s preliminary hearing which was scheduled for Friday, November 5. The new hearing is set to be on Tuesday, November 23.

James Phelps was assigned a new judge in Dallas County. Phelps is due back in court on Friday, November 19.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now