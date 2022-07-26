DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — One of the men accused of kidnapping and murdering 33-year-old Cassidy Rainwater, Timothy Norton, re-entered a not guilty plea for the three felony charges he faces in relation to her death.

The prosecution changed some of its language, prompting Norton to re-enter his plea as a technicality for felony charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping, and abandonment of a corpse.



Earlier this month, the Dallas County court increased security on some information filed in the case — to Level III. According to the state, pre-sentence investigations are authorized to fall under Level III confidential security.

The prosecution also asked for an endorsement of witnesses Tuesday. The judge granted confidential security protection for witnesses as well, meaning the public won’t have access to that information ahead of a trial.



Norton is incarcerated at the Greene County Jail. His next court appearance in Dallas County is set for January 24, 2023. It was scheduled to coincide with James Phelps’ next court appearance on January 20. Phelps is the other man accused in Rainwater’s death.