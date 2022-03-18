BUFFALO, Mo. — James Phelps, one of the men accused of kidnapping and killing Cassidy Rainwater is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on June 3, 2022.

Both Phelps and his codefendant Timothy Norton are charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, and abandonment of a corpse.

Earlier in March, Phelps’ public defender Tom Jacquinot has filed a motion to dismiss a charge of abandonment of a corpse.

That June 3 hearing is when the judge will hear the defense’s reasons for filing a motion to dismiss the charge of abandonment of a corpse.

Phelps appeared in court Friday after his attorney and the state filed several motions in his case. Phelps wore a green jumpsuit and handcuffs on his wrists and ankles.

Judge John Porter decided Phelps should appear in court and can wear civilian clothing if media is allowed.

Cassidy Rainwater’s remains were found on a property where Phelps lived. Phelps and Timothy Norton were arrested in September and charged with the kidnapping of Cassidy Rainwater. Rainwater was last seen in July and was reported missing in late August.