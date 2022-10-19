SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Those who have always wanted to help kids in the foster care system here in the Ozarks can learn more about becoming a volunteer for CASA of Southwest Missouri at the nonprofit’s informational meeting tonight.

Tonight, CASA of Southwest Missouri will host a community informational meeting on how people can become a volunteer to help foster kids in the area. Right now, the need for fosters and volunteers is greater than ever, as over 100 kids in CASA’s program are looking to be paired with a volunteer in Greene and Christian counties.

With over 380 kids helped this year, CASA leaders said the need for volunteers is pivotal for helping the kids in foster care and making sure they are supported in every way possible.

Tonight at the meeting, CASA will go over what their organization is about, how people can become volunteers, and what a day in the life of a volunteer would look like.

Rebecca Weber, CASA’s program director, said the requirements to become a volunteer include passing a background check, as child safety is of the utmost importance. Flexibility in schedules to be able to meet with the child, a GED, simply having the willingness to learn, and having a love for children are other requirements to become a foster parent.

Weber said the impact that the CASA volunteers have on the kids is second to none.

“When kids know that they have that one special person who is going to be by their side throughout, I think it means a lot to them,” Weber said. “We want our kids to know that they matter and we really see that happen when we are able to assign that CASA volunteer.”

Rebecca credits the success of the organization to the positive impact that the children and volunteers display.

“Our volunteers are just as positively impacted as the kids are in our program and that’s really why we see such success in what we are doing here at CASA,“ Weber said.

From being a full-time college student to being a stay-at-home parent to being in retirement. Rebecca said everyone is welcome to become a casa volunteer.