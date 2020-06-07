Carthage student athlete tests positive for COVID-19, health department contacting individuals

CARTHAGE, Mo. (KSN) – A few days ago Carthage R-9 Superintendent Dr. Mark Baker stated, “two student athletes had contact earlier in the week with a community member who recently tested positive for COVID-19.”

In the meantime as those two students were tested the school took extra precautions and shut down the Tiger Activity Center, high school gyms and weight room and began cleaning and santizing.

Now Sunday morning at 6:30 AM new information is released:

“Update – we received confirmation one of the student athletes did test positive for COVID-19. All people who were in close contact with the student athlete will be contacted by the health department. I cannot share the student athlete’s name or who the student athlete contacted. However, we do not believe the student athlete participated in activities in the high school gyms or weight room. I hope you recognize I cannot share confidential information regardless the words you post and how unfair you think it is. Health department personnel will contact all individuals. Please follow the recommendations suggested by them.” — DR. MARK BAKER, CARTHAGE R-9 SCHOOL DISTRICT