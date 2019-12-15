Carthage Police Department Christmas celebration helps struggling parents

CARTHAGE, Mo. (KODE) – A southwest Missouri police department holds a holiday gathering to help take the financial burden off parents.

The Carthage Police Department held the annual Laverne Williams Christmas Party at Memorial Hall.

400 local kids were invited to take part in a morning filled with fun holiday activities.

When walking through the doors, kids chose a book to take home and then sat down at tables full of snacks.

Community donations help sponsor this event every year, and without the resident’s support, this event wouldn’t be possible.

Greg Dagnan, Carthage Chief of Police, says, “You know, our relationship with our community is very, very important to us, and this is one of the days that we can kind of not think about police work, not think about what’s legal and not legal, just think about hey, we’re doing some good for these families and it’s a great partnership with them.”

Every child in attendance took home a bag filled with toys at the end.

A few lucky kids even won new bicycles.