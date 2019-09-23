Carl Ruiz, Food Network star and chef, dead at 44 after suspected heart attack

by: Bradford Betz, Fox News

(FOX) — Food Network star and celebrity chef Carl Ruiz passed away on Saturday of a suspected heart attack at age 44, his colleagues announced.

Ruiz, a Cuban-American who was a fixture on the culinary scene, had just opened a restaurant, “La Cubana,” in New York City earlier this year.

According to the restaurant’s website, Ruiz had opened restaurants around the world, built a successful radio and television career and headlined world-famous culinary events for over two decades.

On behalf of the La Cubana family, with heavy hearts, we are deeply saddened to share the passing of our beloved Executive Chef Carl Ruiz. No words can fully express our sadness at the sudden loss of our dear friend and brother. Beyond his immense culinary talent, Carl's larger-than-life personality never failed to entertain, enlighten, and uplift every person he encountered along his #Ruizing adventures. His fierce intellect and infectious humor knew no bounds. He was a mighty force of down home Cuban cuisine, and lived life to the fullest, just as he cooked—with “dancing always” as the most important ingredient. Here at La Cubana, Carl paid proud tribute to his Cuban roots each night, and it is here that Carl's legacy, undeniable spirit and passion for his culture will live on. We hope we make you proud, Carlito. . To honor the work you loved so much Chef, La Cubana will continue your work in establishing The Carl Ruiz Scholarship Foundation for aspiring chefs. . We love you! You are already missed. Rest easy 🙏🏽

Ruiz’s contemporaries paid tribute to their friend on social media to express their sadness over the loss.

Fellow celebrity chef Guy Fieri, with whom Ruiz had teamed up with over the years, wrote he was “heartbroken” over the news.

“I have no words to describe what a great friend he was to me and my family,” Fieri tweeted. “His ability to make me laugh and smile under any circumstances was only outshined by his talent as a chef.”

He added: “Over the years, I’ve met a lot of great people but a friend like Carl is one in a hundred million. Carl ‘The Cuban’ Ruiz will forever live on in my heart and in those of all who loved him.”

“You taught us how to enjoy every moment to the fullest and not live wondering what if!” tweeted celebrity chef Jet Tila. “You are gone way too soon @carlruiz!”

Ruiz’s restaurant, La Cubana, announced on Instagram it would continue his work by “establishing The Carl Ruiz Scholarship Foundation for aspiring chefs.”

