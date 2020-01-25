Carl Junction structure fire brings Webb City mutual aid; State Fire Marshal investigates

by: Shannon Becker

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. (KSN) – Just before 7:30 PM (1/24/20) reports of a structure fire 406 Woodland in Carl Junction.

The house was fully-involved according to radio reports with flames coming out of the windows.

After initial attacks on the structure and a sweep of the home no one is believed to be inside the residence.

The fire was declared under control at 8:22 PM. The State Fire Marshal arrived to the scene to begin investigation at 8:47 PM.

Developing story. More information will appear here on our link.

