Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Carl Junction Schools in running for $25,000 in grant money

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Carl Junction is one out of 200 finalists across the country in the running for a grant through the State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant program.

From this Wednesday, August 14, through Friday, August 23, finalists will compete in an online voting competition at www.neighborhoodassist.com.

The top 40 schools (schools that receive the most votes) will receive the grant.

There are six Missouri and Kansas functions that are in the running:

Carl Junction Educational Foundation Carl Junction, MO https://www.neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2023573
KC Farm School at Gibbs Road Kansas City, KS https://www.neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2024124
Mother’s Refuge Kansas City, MO https://www.neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2024756
Osborne Community
Foundation 		Osborne, KS https://www.neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2023589
Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis St. Louis, MO https://www.neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2023225
Safe House for Women Cape Girardeau, MO https://www.neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2023947

Click on one of the links provided above to see details about each cause and vote for them.

for a complete list of the top 200 causes to vote for, click here.

Winners will be announced on September 25.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

KOLR10 PODCAST

KOLR10 Podcast

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Best of Branson

Best of Branson 300x214

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now