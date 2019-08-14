Carl Junction Schools in running for $25,000 in grant money

Carl Junction is one out of 200 finalists across the country in the running for a grant through the State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant program.

From this Wednesday, August 14, through Friday, August 23, finalists will compete in an online voting competition at www.neighborhoodassist.com.

The top 40 schools (schools that receive the most votes) will receive the grant.

There are six Missouri and Kansas functions that are in the running:

Carl Junction Educational Foundation Carl Junction, MO https://www.neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2023573 KC Farm School at Gibbs Road Kansas City, KS https://www.neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2024124 Mother’s Refuge Kansas City, MO https://www.neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2024756 Osborne Community

Foundation Osborne, KS https://www.neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2023589 Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis St. Louis, MO https://www.neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2023225 Safe House for Women Cape Girardeau, MO https://www.neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2023947

Click on one of the links provided above to see details about each cause and vote for them.

for a complete list of the top 200 causes to vote for, click here.

Winners will be announced on September 25.