Careful! Summer heat leads to hot surfaces

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Reminders of just how hot it is are everywhere, from the seatbelt in your car to the concrete pavement you chose to walk on without shoes.

The next time you step outside, consider how many similarly-hot surfaces there are baking under the sun and consider these temps gathered by Ozarks First reporters.

A swing at Lake Springfield Park: 122 degrees Fahrenheit

degrees Fahrenheit The inside of a portable restroom: 112 degrees

degrees The sidewalk: 118 degrees.

The numbers might seem scary, but they shouldn’t cause too much alarm according to Cox Health Injury Prevention Specialist Tom Emery.

“You’re not going to be able to stand sitting against it to even cause a first-degree burn,” Emery told reporters. “It’s just so uncomfortable.”

Additionally, Emery says if temps are high enough to cause the risk of surface burns they’re high enough to cause other health concerns.

It’s why he says it’s so important to seek shade and stay hydrated.