Cards winning streak sends fans to store

Members of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrate after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers in a baseball game to clinch a playoff spot Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Fans are heading to the store to stock up on Cardinals gear, as the team is headed back to the playoffs.

Employees at a sports apparel store in Springfield, Rally House, said they’ve seen many people come in looking for the perfect Cardinals shirt or hat.

“Over the last week, I mean, we’ve had a lot of people come in for Cardinals stuff,” employee Tyler Weeks said. “There seems to be an influx of people coming in, so our jerseys are pretty bare right now on the walls. But today, everyone that’s been here today, has been here primarily for Cardinals gear.”

Weeks said they see a variety of life-long fans and also new fans.

“You’ve got bandwagon fans that teams are doing well, maybe their family’s a fan, so maybe they’ll put the gear on,” Week said. “Then you’ve got fans that are die-hards that if the games not on the TV, then they’ve got it on the radio.”

Employee Grant Laune said he’s a fan himself.

“I love decking out in my jerseys, especially on game days like this, and since they’ve clinched, I have to celebrate somehow, and I love wearing my jersey around the store,” Laune said.

Employees said they should be getting new Cardinals postseason apparel by the end of the week or early next week.