JUPITER, Fla. (AP) – St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas was scratched from his second bullpen session of the spring because of a flexor tendon issue.

Manager Mike Shildt said the Cardinals hope to have a more concrete time frame for Mikolas return to the mound in a day or two.

Mikolas entered this spring as one of four pitchers expected to be in the Cardinals rotation, joining Jack Flaherty, Dakota Hudson and Adam Wainwright.