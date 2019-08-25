Cardinals launch free shuttle service in order to prevent worst attendance in team history

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With the Springfield Cardinals headed toward the worst attended season in team history, the organization is launching a free shuttle service to help combat higher parking prices set by outside companies around Hammons Field.

The Cardinals will offer a free shuttle to those who park in the Ozarks Technical Community College parking lot for the remainder of the season, the team said.

This comes during an ongoing dispute the team has with JD Holdings LLC and Plaza Realty & Management Services — owners of parking lots near Hammons Field — as prices remain increased.

The Cardinals will offer a free parking shuttle to those who park in the Ozarks Technical Community College parking lot for the remainder of the season, the team said. (Photo: Courtesy Springfield CVB)

Cardinals General Manager Dan Reiter told the News-Leader that the increased parking prices around Hammons Field have been the “major issue” with the drop in attendance.

Reiter said memberships — the Cardinals’ new season ticket program — are up, and the team is having one of the largest group sales seasons in team history. Individual game ticket sales have been down, and Reiter believes parking prices are responsible.

For the original story shared by the Springfield News-Leader, Click here: