Cardinals avoid arbitration with $1.3 million deal with Gant

St. Louis, Mo. (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals avoided arbitration with right-hander John Gant by agreeing to a $1.3 million, one-year deal.

The 27-year-old Gant was the only St. Louis player eligible for arbitration. He lost the fifth starter spot to Dakota Hudson last season but went 11-1 with a 3.66 ERA as a crucial part of the bullpen. He made $571,300 last year.

Gant made 19 starts in 2018 and went 7-6 with a 3.47 ERA. In four seasons with Atlanta and St. Louis, he is 19-12 with a 3.89 ERA in 117 appearances, including 28 starts.