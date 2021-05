BRANSON, Mo. — Caravelle Theatre in Branson had vandals break in and damage several parts of the building and equipment.

The theatre shared a photo of the damage on its Facebook page and will be postponing its opening date.

The posts stated that the vandals “completely trashed the box office, lobby area, and front office.”

Caravelle Theatre was expected to open for its upcoming season in early June, but now the theatre will have to work on repairing the damage left behind.