SPRINGFIELD, Mo- A car crashed into a telephone in Springfield Tuesday afternoon causing lane closures on Grand Street.

Police on scene tell us that this was a non-injury accident and the driver has been arrested.

Ozarks First Crews on scene say utility crews will have to replace the pole but power in the area has not been affected.

One lane is closed on Grand all the way back to Robberson while towing crews work to remove the car.

