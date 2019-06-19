Car crashes into pool at Westlake Aquatic Center

LAURIE, Mo. — A crazy incident happened at a Missouri pool today.

The Westlake Aquatic Center in Laurie, Missouri posted this picture on Facebook of a car that crashed into the pool.

The post also says the building has been secured and no injuries were reported.

Crews worked on draining the pool today.

They plan on using ramps to remove the car sometime tomorrow..

Once the pool has been drained and cleaned they will immediately begin refilling and heating it.

They hope to be up and running in a few days.