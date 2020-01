SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Police say a car crashed into the south wall of Mother’s Brewery on Friday (01/13/19). The SPD crash report notes the driver of the car left before Springfield Police arrived to the scene.

The car has since been towed from the crash scene.

A Mother’s employee confirmed there was no damage to the building.

We are still waiting for Springfield Police to make more information available about events leading up to the crash.

This is a developing story.