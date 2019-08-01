Car crash leaves one woman dead in Dallas County

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. – One woman is dead and one man is seriously injured after a crash on U.S. 65 in Dallas County Wednesday afternoon.

Sharron Evans, 76, was traveling eastbound attempting to cross the northbound lane of the highway and pulled into the path of another vehicle. Evans’ vehicle was hit by the oncoming vehicle, spun, and ejected both Evan and a male occupant, who is seriously injured.

The driver of the oncoming vehicle only suffered minor injuries.

Both Evans’ and the passenger were not wearing their safety devices.

